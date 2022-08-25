The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief was fired on Wednesday following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees said it voted unanimously to dismiss police Chief Pete Arredondo. Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in US history. Only one other officer – Uvalde Police Department Lieutenant Mariano Pargas, who was the city’s acting police chief on the day of massacre – is known to have been placed on leave for their actions during the shooting. Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has faced blistering criticism since the May 24 massacre, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack. Colonel Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo was in charge of the law enforcement response to the attack. The Texas Department of Public Safety, which had more than 90 state troopers at the scene, has also launched an internal investigation into the response by state police. School officials have said the campus at Robb Elementary will no longer be used. Instead, campuses elsewhere in Uvalde will serve as temporary classrooms for junior school students, not all of whom are willing to return to school in-person following the shooting. School officials say a virtual academy will be offered for students. The district has not said how many students will attend virtually, but a new state law passed last year in Texas following the pandemic limits the number of eligible students receiving remote instruction to “10 per cent of all enrolled students within a given school system.” Schools can seek a waiver to exceed the limit but Uvalde has not done so, according to Melissa Holmes, a spokeswoman for the Texas Education Agency. ‘Kids joke around like that’: Uvalde shooter’s online threats dismissed as harmless New measures to improve school safety in Uvalde include “8-foot, non-scalable perimeter fencing” at elementary, middle and high school campuses, according to the school district. Officials say they have also installed additional security cameras, upgraded locks, enhanced training for district staff and improving communication. However, according to the district’s own progress reports, as of Tuesday no fencing had been erected at six of the eight campuses where it was planned, and cameras had only been installed at the high school. Some progress had been made on locks at three of eight campuses, and communication improvement was marked as half complete for each campus. Uvalde CISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.