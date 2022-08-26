US President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in June. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in June. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
World /  United States & Canada

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary to Project Veritas

  • Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander stole Ashley Biden’s personal items and peddled them to the conservative group for US$40,000
  • They face up to 5 years in jail for conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:06am, 26 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in June. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in June. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE