US President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in June. Photo: AP
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary to Project Veritas
- Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander stole Ashley Biden’s personal items and peddled them to the conservative group for US$40,000
- They face up to 5 years in jail for conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property
