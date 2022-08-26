LastPass said it doesn’t believe any passwords were taken as part of the breach. Photo: Shutterstock
Hackers steal source code from LastPass, world’s most popular password manager
- The platform, used by more than 33 million people around the world, said it doesn’t believe any passwords were taken as part of the breach
- It added the perpetrators were able to gain access through a single compromised developer’s account
LastPass said it doesn’t believe any passwords were taken as part of the breach. Photo: Shutterstock