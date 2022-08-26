US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome ‘Jay’ Powell addressed the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on August 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Taming inflation will inflict ‘pain’ on Americans – but it is necessary to act ‘forcefully’, Jay Powell says
- US Federal Reserve chair Powell warned that the world’s largest economy is likely to face a sustained slowdown in growth and the jobs market to get prices down
- He delivered the stark message that ‘a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain’
US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome ‘Jay’ Powell addressed the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on August 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters