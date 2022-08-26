US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome ‘Jay’ Powell addressed the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on August 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Taming inflation will inflict ‘pain’ on Americans – but it is necessary to act ‘forcefully’, Jay Powell says

  • US Federal Reserve chair Powell warned that the world’s largest economy is likely to face a sustained slowdown in growth and the jobs market to get prices down
  • He delivered the stark message that ‘a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain’

Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Updated: 11:03pm, 26 Aug, 2022

