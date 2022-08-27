Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, poses at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California in 2012. Photo: Reuters
Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols’ ashes headed for solar orbit
- Nichols has been added to the passenger manifest of a spaceship due to carry vials containing cremated ashes and DNA samples from departed space enthusiasts
- Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura, died on July 30. The memorial flight will be aboard a Vulcan Centaur rocket, still under development
