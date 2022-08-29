Canada’s deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in February. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s deputy PM Chrystia Freeland verbally abused; Trudeau condemns ‘disturbing trend’
- In video of the incident, Chrystia Freeland was near the lift of a city hall building in Grande Prairie, Alberta when a man called her a traitor and a b***h
- ‘We are seeing a backlash … We have to ask ourselves what kind of country we are, what kind of country we want to be,’ PM Justin Trudeau said
