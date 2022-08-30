Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again filed paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter, this time based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security. Photo: AP/File
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cites whistle-blower as another reason to exit US$44 billion Twitter deal
- Musk again filed paperwork to end deal to buy Twitter, this time based on a whistle-blower complaint filed by the platform’s former head of security
- Tesla CEO alleges company he agreed to acquire undercounted fake and spam accounts, which means he does not have to go through with US$44 billion deal
