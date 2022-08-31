A redacted FBI photograph of documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former US president Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Photo: US Department of Justice
A redacted FBI photograph of documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former US president Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Photo: US Department of Justice
World /  United States & Canada

Trump team may have moved classified papers amid probe, US Justice Department says

  • White House records held at Donald Trump’s Florida home may have been concealed or removed before FBI search
  • That would suggest possible attempts to obstruct the investigation, the US Department of Justice said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:23pm, 31 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A redacted FBI photograph of documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former US president Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Photo: US Department of Justice
A redacted FBI photograph of documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former US president Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Photo: US Department of Justice
READ FULL ARTICLE