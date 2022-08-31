Although James Highhouse was charged only with abusing one inmate, prosecutors say he engaged in predatory conduct with at least six women from 2014 to 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
US ‘rape club’ prison covered up chaplain’s sex abuse of inmates, prosecutors say
- Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for James Highhouse, urging the judge to deliver the sentence for his ‘vile’ conduct
- A toxic culture of abuse and cover-ups at the prison – known to many as the ‘rape club’ – had enabled Highhouse’s conduct
Although James Highhouse was charged only with abusing one inmate, prosecutors say he engaged in predatory conduct with at least six women from 2014 to 2019. Photo: Shutterstock