The Nvidia logo is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan in May 2017. Photo: Reuters
US officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China
- The move could cripple Chinese firm’s ability to carry out work like image recognition, and signals a major escalation in the US-China tech war
- The advanced chips have commercial uses, but also have military computing applications, such as scouring satellite imagery for weapons or bases
