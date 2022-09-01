Driver Christina Hansen rides her horse-drawn carriage through Manhattan, New York City, on August 26. Photo: AFP
Driver Christina Hansen rides her horse-drawn carriage through Manhattan, New York City, on August 26. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

‘They’re literally treated as machines’: New York’s iconic horse-drawn carriages face ban

  • Lawmakers want to replace the centuries-old equine-driven rides around Central Park with e-vehicles, citing ‘terrible’ working conditions
  • But operators say the animals are ‘happy and healthy’, noting that the industry is well-regulated, including official inspections on the horses and stables

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:18pm, 1 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Driver Christina Hansen rides her horse-drawn carriage through Manhattan, New York City, on August 26. Photo: AFP
Driver Christina Hansen rides her horse-drawn carriage through Manhattan, New York City, on August 26. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE