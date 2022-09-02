Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Anchorage, Alaska, in July. Photo: AFP
US lawmakers reach deal to get Donald Trump’s financial records
- The ex-president has fought for years to avoid handing the documents over to a committee investigating him for conflicts of interest and foreign financial ties
- Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen had testified that his client inflated and deflated certain assets in part to reduce his real estate taxes
