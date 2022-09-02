Former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference annual meeting in Maryland in March 2014. Photo: AP
US Capitol riot investigators seek information from Newt Gingrich
- The panel in charge of the January 6 probe says it has evidence that the former House Speaker had a role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 election
- This includes email messages Gingrich exchanged with senior advisers to former president Donald Trump about TV ads to incite anger among voters
