A “Gun Free Zone” sign near Times Square in Manhattan, New York, on September 1, 2022. Photo: AFP
US states have ‘red flag laws’ to reduce gun violence. Why don’t they use them?

  • Many states barely use the laws touted as the most powerful tool to stop gun violence, due to lack of awareness and resistance by some authorities
  • Laws allow police who believe gun owners are an imminent danger to petition a judge to order firearms be surrendered or seized for an ‘emergency’ period

Associated Press
Updated: 4:19am, 3 Sep, 2022

