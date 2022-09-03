President Biden’s administration is allowing Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports to continue. Photo: TNS
US allows Trump-era China tariffs to continue pending review
- Biden’s administration received a formal request from businesses benefiting from the tariffs, after getting hundreds of responses for them to remain since May
- US law states that the tariffs automatically expire four years after they were imposed, unless a request for their continuation is received from a beneficiary
