Former US attorney general Bill Barr (left) and Donald Trump in Washington. File photo: AP
Trump’s ex-justice chief defends FBI raid, says strong evidence of obstruction by him
- Bill Barr said it’s ‘unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club’
- The FBI last month seized thousands of highly classified government records, including some marked ‘top secret,’ from Trump’s Florida estate
