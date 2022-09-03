Firefighters battle flames at a home near Weed, California, on September 2. Photo: The Sacramento Bee/TNS
Thousands flee as wildfire rages in California amid heatwave
- The Mill Fire destroyed several buildings in northern California’s Siskiyou county, forcing many towns to be placed under mandatory evacuation orders
- Scientists say global warming is making natural weather variations more extreme
