Firefighters battle flames at a home near Weed, California, on September 2. Photo: The Sacramento Bee/TNS
United States
Thousands flee as wildfire rages in California amid heatwave

  • The Mill Fire destroyed several buildings in northern California’s Siskiyou county, forcing many towns to be placed under mandatory evacuation orders
  • Scientists say global warming is making natural weather variations more extreme

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:07pm, 3 Sep, 2022

