A small plane circles over Tupelo, Mississippi, US on Saturday. Photo: Rachel McWilliams via AP
United States
Stolen plane that pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart lands safely

  • Police said Cory Wayne Patterson did not have a pilot’s licence and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. He faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats
  • The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, at about 5am local time on Saturday and was in the air for more than four hours

Associated Press
Updated: 2:03am, 4 Sep, 2022

