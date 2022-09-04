From left, Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana in 1992. Photo: UPPA via Zuma Press / TNS
Nirvana members win dismissal of Nevermind naked baby’s lawsuit
- Spencer Elden claimed his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band’s seminal 1991 album Nevermind was child pornography
- A Los Angeles judge said Elden waited too long to claim Nirvana sexually exploited him, having sued more than 10 years after learning about the cover
