A volunteer drinks water during a break at a water distribution site as the city of Jackson is to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely after the water treatment plant pumps failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people, in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo: Reuters
A week without safe drinking water: Jackson, Mississippi situation reminiscent of Flint, Michigan

  • Days of major flooding disrupted the operation of a critical but ageing water treatment plant in Jackson, Mississippi
  • Many compared the situation to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan from 2014 to 2016. That city’s water supply was dangerously contaminated with lead

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:55am, 4 Sep, 2022

