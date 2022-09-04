Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump calls Joe Biden ‘enemy of the state’ over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid, teases 2024 run for the White House
- Trump’s speech focused on the presidency, framing November’s midterm elections as ‘a referendum on the corruption and extremism of Biden and the Democrats’
- Despite an enthusiastic crowd, Trump’s speech found a smaller national audience as the top-rated Fox News declined to cover the speech live
