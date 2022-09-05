Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, speaks next to images of the suspects. Photo: AP
Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, speaks next to images of the suspects. Photo: AP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Manhunt in Canada after 10 killed, 15 wounded in mass stabbing spree

  • Attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan
  • Police, who are hunting for two suspects, said some victims appeared to have been targeted, some may be random

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:51am, 5 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, speaks next to images of the suspects. Photo: AP
Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, speaks next to images of the suspects. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE