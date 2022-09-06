Electrical transmission towers at a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) substation in California during a heatwave. Photo: Bloomberg
Blackouts expected as power use in biggest US state soars to highest in years during record heatwave
- With millions cranking up air conditioners to cope with temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 C), electricity use in California at highest since 2017
- Anticipated blackouts are due to the transition from fossil fuels to renewables – such as solar farms going dark late in the day as demand for electricity peaks
