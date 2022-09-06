Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in a scene from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: AP
Elon Musk trashes Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, says ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’
- The billionaire took issue with the show – which attracted 25 million viewers to its first episode – specifically its male characters, calling them ‘cowards’
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was personally involved in bringing the series to the corporation, and will use it to determine if Amazon Studios is a worthwhile venture
Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in a scene from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: AP