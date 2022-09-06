Pages from a Department of Justice court filing in response to a request from Donald Trump for a special master to review documents seized during the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. Photo: AP
Pages from a Department of Justice court filing in response to a request from Donald Trump for a special master to review documents seized during the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. Photo: AP
Win for Trump as US judge agrees to ‘special master’ for Mar-a-Lago records, delaying probe

  • Judge cites ‘reputational harm’ to Donald Trump in ordering a Mar-a-Lago special master and pause in probe
  • Former president Trump praises ‘courage and guts’, as some legal experts called the judge’s order deeply flawed

Reuters
Updated: 10:13am, 6 Sep, 2022

