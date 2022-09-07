US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in November 2021. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden says ‘sure’ to see China’s Xi Jinping if he joins G20 meeting in Bali
- US president’s travel plans have not been confirmed, though Indonesia’s Widodo has said that both Xi and Russia’s Putin will attend the summit
- Chinese and US leaders have not met in person since Biden’s election, and their contact has been limited to phone and video calls
US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in November 2021. Photo: TNS