Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his US$44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his US$44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

Judge denies Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s request to delay Twitter trial, but will allow use of whistle-blower claims

  • Twitter sued Musk, asking the Delaware court to force him to go through with the deal he made in April to buy the company. A trial is set for October 17
  • Musk’s legal team has argued allegations made by Peiter Zatko to US officials may help bolster the Tesla CEO’s claims that Twitter misled him

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:00am, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his US$44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his US$44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE