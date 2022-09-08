Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his US$44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Judge denies Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s request to delay Twitter trial, but will allow use of whistle-blower claims
- Twitter sued Musk, asking the Delaware court to force him to go through with the deal he made in April to buy the company. A trial is set for October 17
- Musk’s legal team has argued allegations made by Peiter Zatko to US officials may help bolster the Tesla CEO’s claims that Twitter misled him
Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his US$44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Photo: AFP