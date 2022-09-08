An F-35 fighter plane flies over the White House in June 2019. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
US military halts F-35 jet deliveries over use of Chinese alloy

  • A magnet on the stealth fighter is made with material from China, and the pause is to ensure compliance with defence regulations on the use of metals
  • The item is not part of any sensitive systems, and the move won’t affect operations of F-35 aircraft already delivered to the US military and overseas partners

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:56am, 8 Sep, 2022

