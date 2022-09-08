Former US president Barack Obama kisses his wife, Michelle Obama, during a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Barack and Michelle Obama finally unveil White House portraits after Donald Trump snub
- The former first couple were depicted in a grey suit and a blue dress by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung
- Customarily, an ex-US president returns for the unveiling during his successor’s tenure, but the event was skipped by Trump and instead hosted by Biden
