Former US president Barack Obama kisses his wife, Michelle Obama, during a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Former US president Barack Obama kisses his wife, Michelle Obama, during a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Barack and Michelle Obama finally unveil White House portraits after Donald Trump snub

  • The former first couple were depicted in a grey suit and a blue dress by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung
  • Customarily, an ex-US president returns for the unveiling during his successor’s tenure, but the event was skipped by Trump and instead hosted by Biden

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:17am, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Barack Obama kisses his wife, Michelle Obama, during a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Former US president Barack Obama kisses his wife, Michelle Obama, during a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE