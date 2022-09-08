Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
Crime
Canada mass stabbing suspect dies of ‘self-inflicted wounds’ after arrest

  • Myles Sanderson was accused of being behind a series of attacks that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded
  • His brother and fellow suspect Damien Sanderson’s body was found soon after the weekend rampage

Reuters

Updated: 9:37am, 8 Sep, 2022

