Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
Canada mass stabbing suspect dies of ‘self-inflicted wounds’ after arrest
- Myles Sanderson was accused of being behind a series of attacks that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded
- His brother and fellow suspect Damien Sanderson’s body was found soon after the weekend rampage
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP