Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses as he departs federal court in Washington in July. Photo: AP
Steve Bannon to surrender to face border wall fraud charges after Trump pardon
- The indictment relates to the ex-White House strategist’s role in a fund to build fencing in Texas and New Mexico
- Trump pardoned Bannon in a federal case involving the alleged scheme, but could not shield his ally from state-level probes like the current investigation
