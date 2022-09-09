The Huawei logo is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 2. Photo: Bloomberg
US eases Huawei curbs to counter China’s push on tech standards
- The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security is issuing a new rule authorising the sharing of certain ‘low-level’ technologies and software
- The Chinese tech giant was put on a blacklist in 2019, but the move also led US firms to limit their participation in standards-related activities
