US eases Huawei curbs to counter China’s push on tech standards

  • The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security is issuing a new rule authorising the sharing of certain ‘low-level’ technologies and software
  • The Chinese tech giant was put on a blacklist in 2019, but the move also led US firms to limit their participation in standards-related activities

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:07am, 9 Sep, 2022

