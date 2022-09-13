Flames are seen shooting out of bottom of the Blue Origin rocket after a launch failure on Monday. Photo: Blue Origin via AP
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket crashes after lift-off in first launch accident
- No one was on board the flight, which used the same kind of rocket as the one for sending paying customers to the edge of space
- The New Shepard rockets are now grounded pending the outcome of an investigation
Flames are seen shooting out of bottom of the Blue Origin rocket after a launch failure on Monday. Photo: Blue Origin via AP