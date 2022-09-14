A Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone near a computer screen showing promoted tweets on China. Photo illustration: Reuters
Twitter whistle-blower reveals staff feared China agent could collect user data
- The firm’s ex-head of security Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko says there was at least 1 Chinese agent working at the social media firm
- The famed hacker says the company was reluctant to turn away from China as the fastest-growing overseas market for ad revenue
