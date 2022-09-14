CM-11 tanks take part in live-fire drills in Taiwan’s Pingtung County on September 7 amid increasing military threats from China. Photo: dpa
US considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action
- Taipei is lobbying the EU to do the same, as military tensions escalate in the region, insiders say
- The deliberations are said to be at an early stage, and the idea is to take sanctions beyond existing measures to restrict some trade and Chinese investment
