Former US independent counsel Ken Starr answers questions during a discussion held at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington in September 2018. Photo: AFP
United States
Ken Starr, prosecutor in Clinton-Lewinsky investigation, dead at 76

  • The probe into the then US president’s affair with a White House intern led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998
  • Starr’s report found Clinton’s attempt to cover up the relationship offered grounds for impeachment

Reuters
Updated: 5:18am, 14 Sep, 2022

