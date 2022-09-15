Ukrainian service members on Wednesday stand on an infantry fighting vehicle near the town of Izium, recently liberated from Russian forces. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers introduce bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism over Ukraine
- The move was proposed by Democratic and Republican senators, who say it would signal strong support for Kyiv and impose stiff penalties on Moscow
- Biden has said he does not plan to add Russia to the State Sponsor of Terrorism list, which includes Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria
