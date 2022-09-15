A Patagonia store in Pasadena, California. The Chouinard family will no longer get any money from the company but will stay on its board. Photo: Shutterstock
Patagonia founder gives away his US$3 billion company to help climate fight

  • Yvon Chouinard is transferring shares of the outdoor brand to a trust and non-profit dedicated to conservation; the firm’s profits will also be donated
  • ‘Earth is now our only shareholder,’ says the businessman, who is known for his environmental stances

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:39am, 15 Sep, 2022

