Martha’s Vineyard is an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts that is a destination haunt for the rich and famous. Photo: Instagram
Martha’s Vineyard is an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts that is a destination haunt for the rich and famous. Photo: Instagram
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Florida governor sent 50 migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineyard by plane in ‘cruel’ anti-liberal stunt

  • Massachusetts state Senator Julian Cyr criticised the move as a cruel ruse and described it as ‘deeply disgusting’ and ‘fundamentally racist’
  • Republican-led states Texas and Arizona sent thousands of undocumented migrants to Democratic-led areas such as New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 12:27am, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Martha’s Vineyard is an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts that is a destination haunt for the rich and famous. Photo: Instagram
Martha’s Vineyard is an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts that is a destination haunt for the rich and famous. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE