Martha’s Vineyard is an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts that is a destination haunt for the rich and famous. Photo: Instagram
Florida governor sent 50 migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineyard by plane in ‘cruel’ anti-liberal stunt
- Massachusetts state Senator Julian Cyr criticised the move as a cruel ruse and described it as ‘deeply disgusting’ and ‘fundamentally racist’
- Republican-led states Texas and Arizona sent thousands of undocumented migrants to Democratic-led areas such as New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC
Martha’s Vineyard is an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts that is a destination haunt for the rich and famous. Photo: Instagram