The White House slammed Republican governors’ efforts to bus migrants to Washington DC and other Democratic enclaves without any advance notice, calling their actions “cruel” and “shameful” political stunts. On Thursday, two buses sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived near Vice-President Kamala Harris’ home. The arrival followed a similar dispatch on Wednesday when two planes, sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the Massachusetts coast best known as a tony haven for presidents and wealthy holidaymakers. In a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Abbott of alerting Fox News to the bus’s arrivals, but not discussing it with the Department of Homeland Security or the city of Washington. “The fact that Fox News and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city or local NGOs were alerted about a plan to leave migrants, including children, on the side of a busy DC street makes clear that this is just a cruel, premeditated political stunt,” she said. “It’s really just disrespectful to humanity. It doesn’t afford them any dignity.” Jean-Pierre also stressed that there is a legal way for managing migrant arrivals, and that the Biden administration has been in touch with local leadership and FEMA administrators in the cities where migrants have been bused or transported. Abbott’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the Fox News alert claims. ‘High on meth’ truck driver posed as victim after Texas migrant deaths California Governor Gavin Newsom asked the US Department of Justice to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law following accounts from migrants that they were allegedly led to believe that they’ll be transported to Boston. “I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns,” tweeted Newsom, a Democrat who has been escalating jabs at his Republican counterparts over social issues. Republican governors in border states have been sending thousands of people north – more than 10,000 from Texas alone – to Democratic-led cities including New York, Washington and Chicago, saying they should help handle the results of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Abbott, who is seeking re-election in the midterms in November, said in a tweet the decision to send people to DC was meant to force the Biden administration to “secure the border”. The migrants had previously been in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border. Abbott’s busing efforts have cost more than US$14.1 million as of August 18, local Austin news outlet KXAN reported last week. DeSantis, also in a re-election battle, has supported Abbott, and is also a top contender to run for president under the Republican banner in 2024. In Martha’s Vineyard, about 50 migrants were receiving shelter and aid Thursday. The two planes carrying the migrants who arrived on the island Wednesday “were part of the state’s relocation programme to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske told Fox News Digital. The governor’s rapid-response director, Christina Pushaw, tweeted that Martha’s Vineyard, “a community of billionaires with 8-12 bedroom mansions”, was well-equipped to to care for migrants. Some migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard said they were duped about their destination. US arrested 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March One Venezuelan migrant who identified himself as Luis, 27, said he and nine relatives were promised a flight to Massachusetts, along with shelter, support for 90 days, help with work permits and English lessons. He said they were surprised when their flight landed on an island. He said the promises came from a woman who gave her name as “Perla” who approached his family on the street outside a San Antonio shelter after they crossed from Mexico and US border authorities released them with an immigration court date. He said the woman, who also put them up in a hotel, did not provide a last name or any affiliation, but asked them to sign a liability waiver. “We are scared,” he said adding he and others felt they were lied to. “I hope they give us help.” Church and community groups quickly stepped up to help the migrants, according to reports from the island, but local lawmakers also expressed anger at the unexpected arrivals. “The Governor of one of the biggest states in the nation has been spending time hatching a secret plot to round up & ship people – children, families – lying to them about where they’re going just to gain cheap political points,” tweeted Massachusetts state representative Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha’s Vineyard. Stowaway from Guatemala survives flight to US hid in plane’s landing gear US border agents have made 1.8 million migrant arrests at the US-Mexico border this financial year, which began last October. Many have repeatedly crossed and are quickly expelled to Mexico or other countries under a public health rule implemented in 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19. Hundreds of thousands Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and other migrants cannot be expelled because Mexico will not accept them, or because they received exceptions to the expulsion order and are allowed into the United States to pursue asylum claims. Many migrants who are released from US custody in border states seek to move elsewhere to join relatives or find jobs. They often must check in with US immigration authorities or attend court hearings to obtain legal status. Additional reporting by Reuters and Agence France-Presse