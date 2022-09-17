A poster advertising “The Phantom of the Opera” is displayed at closed Majestic Theatre in New York in March 2020. Photo: AP
Phantom of the Opera to close on Broadway after 35 years
- The hit musical, a Broadway fixture since 1988, will end its run in February, becoming the biggest victim yet of New York’s pandemic-hit theatre scene
- The crown for longest-running show will pass to Chicago, which started in 1996, followed by The Lion King, in 1997
