WNBA star Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom in Khimki, just outside Moscow, in August. Photo: AP
Joe Biden meets families of Russian-held US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
- The president had separate meetings with the Cherelle Griner, the wife of the basketball star, and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of the ex-US Marine
- The US said in July that it had made a ‘substantial offer’ to secure the release of the two Americans
