A home is seen floating in the Snake River near Nome, Alaska, on Saturday. Much of Alaska’s western coast could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea region. Photo: AP
Remnants of Typhoon Merbok batters Alaska causing widespread flooding, outages, and knocking homes from their foundations
- Force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river until it got caught at a bridge
- The National Weather Service says some locations could experience the worst coastal flooding in 50 years
