US President Joe Biden posing for a selfie with guests at the White House on September 13. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden posing for a selfie with guests at the White House on September 13. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden says Covid-19 pandemic ‘is over’, as hundreds die in US every day

  • In CBS interview, US president speaks about Covid-19, US inflation and Taiwan, but hedges if he’ll seek re-election
  • Biden declares pandemic over, even as nearly 400 people still die in the US every day after testing positive for Covid-19

Agencies

Updated: 12:04pm, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden posing for a selfie with guests at the White House on September 13. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden posing for a selfie with guests at the White House on September 13. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE