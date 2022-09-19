US President Joe Biden posing for a selfie with guests at the White House on September 13. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden says Covid-19 pandemic ‘is over’, as hundreds die in US every day
- In CBS interview, US president speaks about Covid-19, US inflation and Taiwan, but hedges if he’ll seek re-election
- Biden declares pandemic over, even as nearly 400 people still die in the US every day after testing positive for Covid-19
