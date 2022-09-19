Bashar Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate, was released from a US prison in exchange for American navy veteran, Mark Frerichs, detained in Afghanistan for more than two years. Photo: AFP
US national freed in exchange for key Taliban ally jailed for heroin smuggling

  • Mark Frerichs was working as a civil engineer on construction projects in Afghanistan when he was ‘taken hostage’, Washington previously said
  • Bashar Noorzai, a militia commander and Taliban associate, was sentenced to life imprisonment for heroin smuggling and had served 17 years

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:47pm, 19 Sep, 2022

