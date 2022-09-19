SpaceX’s Starlink internet can be accessed in all the continents in the world. Photo: Handout
Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink internet is now active on all 7 continents
- Starlink added 54 satellites to its constellation, despite FCC rejecting US$886 million subsidy to expand the service to 650,000 rural areas across US
- Musk was quick to respond to Mykhailo Fedorov’s plea for SpaceX to provide Starlink terminals in Ukraine and said it was ‘meant for peaceful use only’
