Adnan Syed walks out of the Baltimore Circuit Court after a judge vacated his murder conviction in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Adnan Syed walks out of the Baltimore Circuit Court after a judge vacated his murder conviction in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

‘Serial’ case: US judge tosses murder conviction of man featured on hit podcast

  • Adnan Syed spent over 20 years in jail for the killing of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee; his case got worldwide attention after the podcast cast doubt on his guilt
  • Authorities are conducting a further investigation after discovery of new information on two other suspects and issues with the evidence used to convict Syed

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:16am, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Adnan Syed walks out of the Baltimore Circuit Court after a judge vacated his murder conviction in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Adnan Syed walks out of the Baltimore Circuit Court after a judge vacated his murder conviction in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE