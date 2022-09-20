Sherri Papini leaves the federal courthouse after she was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in Sacramento, Calififornia, on Monday. Photo: AP
US woman jailed 18 months for faking own kidnapping
- Sherri Papini had staged the abduction so she could go back to her ex-boyfriend, sparking a three-week search across several states
- She was also ordered to pay over US$300,000 in restitution for the costs of the search and for disability payments she received after she resurfaced
