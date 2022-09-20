A shopkeeper sells wheat flour at a market in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: AP
A shopkeeper sells wheat flour at a market in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: AP
United Nations
World /  United States & Canada

More than 19,000 people dying of hunger every day, NGOs warn as global food crisis deepens

  • Over 200 NGOs from 75 countries urged world leaders attending the UN General Assembly to step up efforts to ‘end the spiralling global hunger crisis’
  • ‘It is abysmal that with all the technology in agriculture and harvesting techniques today we are still talking about famine in the 21st century’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A shopkeeper sells wheat flour at a market in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: AP
A shopkeeper sells wheat flour at a market in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE