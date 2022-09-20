A shopkeeper sells wheat flour at a market in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: AP
More than 19,000 people dying of hunger every day, NGOs warn as global food crisis deepens
- Over 200 NGOs from 75 countries urged world leaders attending the UN General Assembly to step up efforts to ‘end the spiralling global hunger crisis’
- ‘It is abysmal that with all the technology in agriculture and harvesting techniques today we are still talking about famine in the 21st century’
