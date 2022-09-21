Feng “Franklin” Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the University of Kansas. Photo: University of Kansas via Reuters
Judge tosses most charges against US researcher Franklin Tao, who was accused of hiding China ties
- 3 convictions for wire fraud were thrown out, leaving only 1 for making a false statement on a form
- The case against Tao was part of the US Justice Department’s now-defunct China Initiative
