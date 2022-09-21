Feng “Franklin” Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the University of Kansas. Photo: University of Kansas via Reuters
Feng “Franklin” Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the University of Kansas. Photo: University of Kansas via Reuters
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

Judge tosses most charges against US researcher Franklin Tao, who was accused of hiding China ties

  • 3 convictions for wire fraud were thrown out, leaving only 1 for making a false statement on a form
  • The case against Tao was part of the US Justice Department’s now-defunct China Initiative

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:48am, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Feng “Franklin” Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the University of Kansas. Photo: University of Kansas via Reuters
Feng “Franklin” Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the University of Kansas. Photo: University of Kansas via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE